Patna (Bihar) [India], January 5 (ANI): Five ministers of the Bihar government, including two Deputy Chief Ministers, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Excise Minister Sunil Kumar, Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary have also been reported to be infected with the virus.

"My COVID-19 test report has come positive. Currently, I am in Quarantine at my Patna residence. Please all the people who came in contact with me during this time, keep themselves in isolation and take all precautions related to their health. Take care all of you too," tweeted Tarkishore Prasad.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Bihar government had imposed a fresh curb by implementing a statewide night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am from January 6 to 21.

As per the Union Ministry of Health's data, there are 2,223 active cases of the virus in the state. (ANI)

