Etawah (UP) Sep 25 (PTI) Two women were killed after being hit by a mini truck on the Agra-Etawah National Highway, police said on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thursday when Ram Beti (70 ) and her sister-in-law Geeta Devi (55) were waiting on the roadside in an area under the Civil Lines police station, they said.

The women were waiting for public transport as they had plans to visit a market, SP (City) Ram Yash Singh said.

They were rushed to Saifai Medical College Hospital where they succumbed to injuries on Thursday night, the SP said.

