Srinagar, September 25: The Security forces on Friday killed two Lashkar-e-Taiba during an ongoing encounter at Sirhama in Anantnag. The security forces have also recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

Informing about the update, Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter and wrote, "2 LeT terrorists killed. Incriminating material, including arms & ammunition, recovered. Search is going on. More details awaited." Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Pulwama District.

Here's what Kashmir Zone Police said:

Earlier on Thursday, the encounter broke between the terrorists and security forces at Sirhama in Anantnag. Heavy exchange of fire continues between the two parties. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

On Wednesday, One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. "Encounter has started in Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora. One unidentified terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job," said Jammu and Kashmir police. Also, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter at Chrar-i-Sharief area of Budgam on Tuesday.

