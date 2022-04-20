Shimla, Apr 11 (PTI) Two youths drowned while taking a bath in Beas river in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday afternoon, a state disaster management official said.

The incident occurred at Galor in Jawalamukhi subdivision around 2 pm, a police official who visited the spot said.

The Kangra District Emergency Operation Centre said Amit (20) and his cousin Rohit (17) from Seyorpai panchyat in Kaleshwar village were taking a bath in the river but drowned.

Their bodies have been recovered, the disaster management official said.

