New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that two more government employees in Jammu and Kashmir have been terminated "over alleged terror links" and alleged that they had been "denied chance to prove their innocence".

"Two more government employees have been terminated over alleged terror links & denied even the chance to prove their innocence. This fuels concerns of a wider agenda to disempower Muslims especially Kashmiris. First they face marginalization through biased reservation policies as revealed by recent disclosures on reservation certificates in J&K and now they endure wrongful dismissals with the judge, jury and executioner all on one side," Mehbooba Mufti said in a post on X.

She said the two employees had been terminated without inquiry.

The officials were dismissed by Jammu and Kashmri Lt Governor and the action "was taken in the interest of the security of the State".

The PDP leader alleged structural disparity in distribution of welfare entitlements between the regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, PDP leader Waheed Para hit out at the National Conference government and alleged that it had failed to deliver on its poll promises.

"The J&K Govt that came to power promising 1 lakh jobs for the unemployed has utterly failed its youth. Today, unemployment stands at a staggering 32% -- the highest in India," Para said in a post on X.

"Behind every statistic is a broken promise, an unfulfilled future, and a generation pushed to despair," the PDP leader noted.

He also said that 17,453 government jobs were lying vacant across various departments in the Union Territory.

"When the government sits silent while thousands of sanctioned posts remain vacant, it is not inefficiency; it is betrayal," he alleged. (ANI)

