Mumbai, October 31: What is Disawar Satta? The question comes as the satta king disawar chart is trending on Google. Disawar Satta, also called Disawar Satta King (Disawer Satta King), is one of the oldest and most played Satta games in the country. The Disawar Satta or Disawar Satta King lottery is well known for its early morning results. Also called DS Satta King or simply DS, Disawar Satta has a chart called Disawar Record Chart (DS Satta Chart), which provides a daily record of winning Jodi combinations in the Disawar Satta King lottery.

The Disawar Record Chart or DS Satta Chart helps lottery players to analyse patterns to improve their chances of winning. Disawer Satta King is one of the most popular and recognised names in the world of Satta King. Best known for its morning results and a trustworthy legacy, the Disawar Satta King game has caught the attention of millions of players nationwide. Scroll below to know how Disawar Satta King is played and if it is legal in India or not. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 30, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

How Is Disawar Satta King (Disawer Satta King) Played?

It must be noted that Disawar Satta King refers to a special form of Satta (gambling) which is popular in the country. The term Disawar (Disawer) comes from an area in Delhi and is well known for its participation in the power market. The Disawar Satta King or DS Satta King announces its Satta result early in the morning between 4:30 AM and 5:10 AM. The Disawar Satta King game requires players to select numbers between 00 and 99 and place a bet to khaiwal as they await the announcement of the results to know the winners.

Is Disawar Satta King Legal in India?

According to Satta Adda, taking part in games such as Disawar Satta King or DS Satta King is not legal in most parts of the country under the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Most of the time, the Disawar Satta King result is published at around 5:10 AM every day, except the last day of each month. Lottery players rely on historical charts and patterns of Disawar Satta King (Disawer Satta King) to make informed guesses while participating in the Satta lottery game. Usually, the results are published on unofficial websites of Satta King and help players to stay updated about the everyday winners.

Jodi Combinations in Disawar Charts

It is worth noting that Disawar Satta King or DS is very popular in the northern states, where local agents and online platforms help players to participate in the lottery game. The Jodi combinations in the Disawar Record Chart (DS Satta Chart) are pairs of numbers, such as 12, 45, or 78, which are considered in betting and often represent the results of the Satta game. The chart also has a concept called open and close, with "open" referring to the first number in the draw, and "close" signifying the final number drawn. What Is Satta Matka or Matka King? How Is Satta Matka Betting Game Played?

Disawar Satta King players must note that typically, two numbers are drawn, and they represent the "Open" and "Close" results. While the Disawar Satta King lottery is popular, taking part in Satta games such as Disawer Satta King or DS can lead to financial loss and addiction to betting. It is advised to exercise caution and avoid indulging in illegal gambling. Lotteries are legal only in 13 states in India, including Sikkim, Nagaland, West Bengal, Assam and Kerala, among others.

