Jammu and Kashmir [India], June 15 (ANI): Two persons were apprehended after the police observed some suspicious movement during patrolling near the Imambada area of Budgam district on Wednesday.

The police also had to open fire after noticing some suspicious movement. During the firing, a car was hit with bullets, but no one was injured.

The area has been cordoned off after the incident, the police said.

"Police opened fire after observing suspicious movement near the Imambada area of Budgam district. A car was hit with bullets. No one was injured in this incident. The area has been cordoned the area," the Budgam Police said.

As per the police, some suspicious activity was observed inside a parked car, When the officers approached the vehicle, two individuals who were inebriated attempted to flee from the spot.

The police nabbed both accused and detained them for medico-legal formalities.

"During the night patrol near court complex Budgam, Police spotted a parked car and observed some suspicious activity inside. When they approached the vehicle, the individuals attempted to flee and the patrolling team discharged warning shots in the air," the Budgam police said.

It added, "It was later determined that both individuals were inebriated. Both have been detained for medico-legal formalities and cognizance taken. (ANI)

