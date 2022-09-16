Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) The Haryana Police arrested two people from Hisar's Hansi for allegedly evading goods and services tax of about Rs 75 crore.

"Both accused were involved in creating fake firms and invoices," a state police spokesperson said on Friday.

The spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Shubham, a resident of Shakur Basti, Delhi, and Deepanshu, alias Monty, of Mundka, Delhi.

"Police have also recovered PAN cards, Aadhar Cards, ATMs, two laptops, mobile phones, note-counting machine, blank cheques and a hard disk from the possession of the accused," he said in a statement.

Initial probe revealed that both were involved in creating fake firms and generating fake invoices without actual supply of goods.

Both used to evade GST through fake firms by taking Aadhar and PAN cards of innocent people.

They had created over 30 fake firms and the value involved in fake invoices issued by them is nearly Rs 75 crore, he said.

A case has been registered and a thorough probe is underway, he said.

