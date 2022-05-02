Shahjahanpur (UP), May 2 (PTI) Two men were arrested and a minor was apprehended on Monday for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman here, police said.

Confirming the development, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI that efforts are on to nab the rest of the accused.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that on April 22, five men dragged her into a hut outside her house and took turns to rape her.

The accused, she alleged, also filmed the act and made the video viral a week after the incident.

An FIR of gang rape was registered on Saturday based on the complaint of the woman, resident of a village in Madanapur police station area, Kumar said.

Further investigating into the matter is on.

