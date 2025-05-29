Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) Security forces have apprehended two "hybrid militants" of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Thursday.

The officials said it was a "major operational success".

Also Read | Kerala: Inspired by YouTube Reels, Teen Leaves Kochi School To Explore Thodupuzha Alone; Man Who Sheltered Him Detained.

"Hybrid militants" are those who are not listed as ultras but are radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.

Giving details of the operation, the officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night in the Baskuchan area of Poonch following specific input.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Driver Makes Shocking Claims; Says Former MP Had 2,000 Obscene Pics and 40 Videos on Mobile Phone, His Mother Knew He Was Recording Private Moments With Women.

"The area was effectively cordoned and the movement of terrorists was observed in a nearby orchard. Swift and strategic action by the forces led to the successful surrender of two LeT hybrid terrorists, averting a potential encounter," they said.

The two were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, they added.

Two AK-56 rifles, four magazines, 102 rounds, two hand grenades, two pouches, Rs 5,400 in cash, a mobile phone, a smartwatch and an Aadhaar card were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been launched, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)