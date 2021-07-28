Jammu, Jul 28 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Wednesday demolished two illegally constructed structures here, an official said, urging local residents not to raise any constructions in violation of the building permissions.

A demolition drive was carried out at Sainik Colony during which a construction being raised illegally was dismantled by the enforcement wing of the corporation, a JMC spokesperson said.

She said the same construction was demolished on June 17 after its owner failed to respond to repeated notices from the JMC and continued with the construction without seeking any permission from the competent authority.

The accused was again found violating the norms and carrying out the construction, prompting the action, the official said.

The spokesperson said the JMC also demolished unauthorized and illegal construction raised over a stream at Jeevan Nagar in Digiana area.

"The construction was the main cause of choking and overflowing of the nallah (stream) during the prevailing monsoon," the JMC said.

JMC commissioner Avny Lavasa urged the local residents not to raise any constructions in violation of the building permissions.

"No violations in sanctioned building plans will be tolerated and the number of permissions issued in every ward needs to be kept constantly under the watch so that no deviations are allowed at any cost," she said.

