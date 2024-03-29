New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Two persons sustained injuries after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a car on Tikal Nagar flyover in west Delhi, police said on Friday.

Police said that they got a PCR call regarding an accident on the flyover at 11.30 pm on Thursday.

"A team immediately reached the spot. They got to know that a car rammed into a motorcycle from behind. The injured were shifted to DDU hospital," a senior police officer said.

Police further said that on inquiry, it was found that Paras was the pillion rider and Manpreet was driving.

"The crime team was called at the site and it inspected the spot. An FIR was registered against the car driver and further investigation is underway," said the officer.

