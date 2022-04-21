Udhampur/Jammu, Apr 21 (PTI) Two persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured when a bus carrying a marriage party skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

The accident took place near Rang-Udak village late on Wednesday night, they said, adding the bus was on its way to Bland village.

Two persons were killed on the spot while twenty-eight others sustained injuries, the officials said.

The injured persons were shifted to Ramnagar hospital. Twelve with critical injuries were referred to Udhampur hospital, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi (66) and Vimla Devi (48), the officials said.

