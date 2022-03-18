Jaunpur (UP), Mar 18 (PTI) Two men died when their motorcycle was hit by a truck on the Varanasi highway here, police said on Friday.

They were identified as Shivam Kumar (30) and Angad Kumar (28), Circle officer (City) Jitendra Dubey said.

They were rushed to the district hospital after the accident on Thursday where doctors declared them dead, he said.

Police have seized the truck, Dubey said.

