Simdega (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) Two persons were killed and one other was injured after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place in Lamboi Badisemar village in Jaldega police station area when they were working on their farmland, they said.

Durgesh Kumar, a sub-inspector with Jaldega police station, said both the deceased were cousins.

The deceased were identified as Suresh Gound and Rajkishor Gound.

The third person was injured in the incident but his condition is stable at present, he said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

