Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 6 (ANI): Two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and the security forces after an encounter broke out at Hadigam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district in the early hours of Wednesday.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the two terrorists.

"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Acting on information about the presence of terrorists, a joint team of Army, CRPF and J-K Police launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the Hadigam area of the district.

"#Encounter has been started at Hadigam area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the police had tweeted earlier today.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi Police recently made more recoveries of arms, ammunition and grenades from Rajouri district after villagers of Tuksan Dhok in Reasi district apprehended two most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists -identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain-and handed them over to police on July 3.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the recoveries were made on the disclosure of arrested terrorist Talib Hussain.

The fresh recoveries that were found from Draj in Rajouri district include six sticky bombs, one pistol, three pistol magazines (Glock pistol-2 and 30 bore pistol-1), one UBGL launcher, three UBGL grenades, 75 rounds AK, 15 rounds Glock pistol, four rounds pistol 30 bore, one IED remote with an antenna.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had reached Tukson Dhok village to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army.

Police recovered two AK rifles, seven grenades, a pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession. (ANI)

