Samastipur (Bihar) [India], December 26 (ANI): The Bihar police arrested two members of the liquor mafia during a raid in Samastipur district, said Superintendent of Police, Hriday Kant on Monday.

"After receiving information about illegal liquor trade in Masina village under Khanpur Police Station, the police team immediately reached the village to take action on early Monday," the SP said.

The SP said that as the team reached the village for the raid, they were attacked by the liquor mafia.

"During the raid, some people attacked the police vehicle due to which minor injuries were caused to 1-2 policemen," the SP said.

As per sources, during this entire operation, the liquor traders have also done several rounds of firing, although the police officers have not yet confirmed the firing.

A large number of police forces have been deployed after the liquor mafia attacked the police team.

The entire area has been turned into a police camp where the police of many police stations have reached and are conducting intensive raids in the whole area to arrest the mafia.

"Sadar SDPO is being sent there for investigation. Further action will be taken after the investigation," the SP said. (ANI)

