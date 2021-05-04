Srinagar, May 4 (PTI) Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation at Nathipora in the Bomai area of Baramulla after receiving information about the presence of some militants there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, and in the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed, the official said.

He added that searches were going on in the area.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said, adding that a foreign terrorist involved in the killing of two councillors and a policeman in Sopore on March 29 was among those trapped at the site.

"One foreign terrorist involved in killing of two councillors and a policeman is trapped in the encounter," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said in a tweet. PTI MIJ

