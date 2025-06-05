New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Two more sites from India have been added to the list of wetlands of international importance, taking the number of such sites in the country to 91.

The latest to join the list of Ramsar sites in India are Khichan in Phalodi and Menar in Udaipur, both in Rajasthan.

Sharing the news on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted: "Great news! India's strides in environmental conservation are happening with great vigour and are powered by public participation."

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav posted on X, "This addition takes our tally to 91. The achievement is yet another testament to the fact that PM Shri @narendramodi ji's focus on environmental conservation is successfully helping India build a greener tomorrow."

The aim of the Ramsar list is to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar, on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on February 2, 1971.

India ratified the convention on February 1, 1982.

