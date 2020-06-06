India News | Two Persons Test Positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, Total Rises to 24

Aizawl, Jun 6 (PTI) Two persons, who had recently returned from New Delhi, tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 24, an official said on Saturday.

The two are from Aizwal district, he said.

Also Read | How Mathew SauvÃ© Left Law Enforcement to Follow His Dream and Became an Award Winning Actor.

"They were in quarantine centres and their samples were tested at the Zoram Medical College. The two new patients remain asymptomatic," the official said.

With these fresh patients, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 23, while a person who tested positive after returning from Amsterdam in March has recovered from the disease.

Also Read | Odisha Reports 173 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 2,781: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

A total of 302 samples were tested on Friday at the ZMC, the official said, adding that the government had received an RT-PCR machine from Manipur.

"The new machine has been installed at the ZMC and this will help increase the number of COVID-19 tests in Mizoram," he said.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technique is highly sensitive and specific and can deliver a reliable diagnosis as fast as three hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)