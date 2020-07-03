Mumbai, Jul 3 (PTI) A 50-year-old assistant police inspector and a head constable posted in Mumbai have died due to COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

The assistant police inspector is the second officer from the Mumbai police force to die due to coronavirus infection. A total of 40 police personnel have died due to COVID-19 in Mumbai.

So far, the virus has claimed the lives of 64 police personnel including four officers in Maharashtra.

