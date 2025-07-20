Hamirpur (UP), Jul 20 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in the Betwa river in Bhedi Danda village of Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ayush Tiwari (19) and Parth Singh (14), they said.

While Singh was a resident of Bhedi Danda village, Tiwari, a resident of Banda district, was visiting was visiting his maternal grandparents' house in the same village, they said.

According to officials, the two boys had gone to bathe in the river along with three other children without informing their families. While bathing, the two boys ventured into deep water and drowned.

Local villagers managed to recover the bodies from the river, the police said, adding that a probe is underway.

