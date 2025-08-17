New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): Lok Janshakti Party MP Arun Bharti on Sunday slammed 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, aiming to raise awareness about voter rights and protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Arun Bharti said that two thieves, who are like cousins, have come together to organise a Voter Adhikar Yatra.

He said, "The way Congress continuously, from 1962 to the 1990s, stole the votes of Dalits and backwards communities, prevented them from voting, and snatched the ballot through the power of the bullet...today, these two thieves (Congress and RJD), who are like cousins, have come together to organise a Voter Adhikar Yatra."

He further said that those who snatched the rights are pretending to protect the rights.

"This is actually a yatra to reinstate 'Note and loot adhikar' in Bihar. People know that the RJD and Congress wants to bring back the era of 90's in Bihar. People are aware of how RJD has saved democracy through the land-for-jobs scam. They want to bring back Jumgla Raaj in Bihar," he added.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday called for removing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power in Bihar, referring to the party as "thieves" who are harming democracy by stealing the people's votes.

"Choro ko hataiye, BJP ko bhagaiye, aur hume jitaiye, (Remove the thieves, banish BJP, help us win)," Lalu Yadav said during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Sasaram.

He urged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to stand united with RJD, along with his son Tejashwi Yadav, to "uproot BJP and throw them away."

"At any cost, do not let the BJP, which is a thief, come to power. Everyone, stand united, and together, Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, uproot them and throw them away. Save democracy," the RJD chief added.

The Congress is currently holding a 16-day 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', protesting against the alleged 'vote chori' that Opposition parties have accused the Election Commission and BJP of perpetrating. The yatra began from Bihar's Sasaram on Sunday, with several leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, Kanhaiya Kumar and others participating.

Earlier, while speaking at the rally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vowed to expose any theft of votes, whether it happens in Maharashtra, Bihar, or elsewhere in the future.

"The entire country knows what the Election Commission is doing. Earlier, the country did not know how votes were being stolen. But we made it clear in the press conference how votes are being stolen. Whenever the theft is happening, whether in Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam, Bengal, we will catch the thief and work to show the people," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

