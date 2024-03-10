Bhubaneswar, Mar 10 (PTI) Two undertrial prisoners allegedly escaped from a jail in Odisha's Bolangir district, an official said on Sunday.

The undertrial prisoners, who were lodged in the Titlagarh sub-jail, fled from the prison by scaling its boundary wall on Saturday night, he said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2024 Date and Time in India: Know When Crescent Moon is Expected to be Sighted in The Country.

The jail authority has lodged a police complaint, and started an internal probe into the incident, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)