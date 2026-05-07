India News | Two Wanted Criminals Killed During Police Encounter in Mathura; Two Cops Injured

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): A violent face-off between the Mathura police and a robbery gang in the Sureer area of Mathura resulted in the death of two suspects and injuries to two police personnel on Thursday. The police had formed multiple specialised teams to track the gang after they forcibly entered a local residence a few days ago.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Mathura, Shlok Kumar said, "A few days ago, a robbery took place in the Sureer Police Station area, where five men entered a house. A case was registered under relevant sections, and multiple teams were formed to investigate."

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"Today, based on intelligence, police learned about the movement of the suspects. During the check, there was an encounter in which two criminals, Rajendra and Pappu alias Dharmveer, were injured," Shlok Kumar added.

Providing details on the suspects' identities, SSP Mathura Shlok Kumar further said, "Both had long criminal histories with multiple cases against them. They were taken for treatment but declared dead at the district hospital. Their gang has been involved in several past robberies."

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Updating on the status of the investigation, SSP said, "Police are compiling their complete criminal records. Two policemen, including a team in charge and a constable, were also injured but are in stable condition. Recovered items include stolen cash and illegal weapons. Further evidence is being collected. Footage shows these men involved in other incidents as well, and investigations are ongoing."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 after an encounter near the Devarniya Bridge in Shravasti. According to the police, the criminal was charged with a robbery and murder case.

On Tuesday night, the encounter took place near the Devarniya Bridge, after police surrounded him upon receiving information of his whereabouts.

The accused opened fire at the police, prompting retaliation. He was injured in the right leg and subsequently admitted to the CHC Malhipur, Shravasti, SP Rahul Bhati said.

"It was confirmed that the criminal was charged in a robbery and murder case and had a reward of ₹50,000 on his head. He was subsequently admitted to CHC Malhipur, where his condition was reported as stable. He will be arrested and sent to jail for further legal proceedings," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)