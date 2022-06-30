New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Special laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are "necessary" so that action can be taken against terrorists and those "who behead other people," Union minister R K Singh said on Thursday.

In his address at the opening of a national conference here on 'Human Rights in Indian Culture and Philosophy', he also said one has to have legislations like UAPA, and some people have to be detained, to "protect the lives of others".

His comments come in the backdrop of two men getting booked under the UAPA in Rajasthan's Udaipur for murdering a tailor there. Some reports said that the tailor was beheaded by the duo.

Singh, a former Union home secretary, said during his bureaucratic career with the home department both in Bihar and at the Centre, he was made aware of the menace of terrorists and Naxalites and how it is sometimes difficult to find people, including policemen, who can give evidence against them as they are afraid to say anything fearing for their safety.

"Therefore, it is necessary to have laws like the Crime Control Act and it is necessary to have special laws like UAPA so we can act against terrorists and those types of people who behead other people. That is something which has to be said, and which has to be accepted," he said.

The minister, who holds the portfolios of power and new and renewable energy, said the UAPA is to "ensure that people are not killed", and "those who do not listen to diktats of terrorists are not wiped out".

The "infringement" on due process of "few citizens" is to "protect larger humanity," the former Union home secretary said.

In his address, he asserted that the country has been subjected to terrorism and Naxalism and over time, both have been tackled.

Referring to the topic of the two-day conference, Singh said "human right is something that is embedded in our DNA, and not given to us as a concept from outside".

"Also, I see home ministry as the custodian of the rights of the people, and that is what I feel has to be perspective of the home department," he added.

Singh also quoted from ancient texts to emphasise the wisdom and ethos that India has drawn from since time immemorial.

"In Hinduism, 'dharma' doesn't mean religion, but it is a way of life, a culture that respects the lives of all human beings. We are inheritors of that culture in which a common man could ask a question the conduct of an emperor, Lord Ram. So, human rights is something that is inborn in us," he said.

He enumerated the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in building houses for poor and others, providing water and cooking gas connections to households and health insurance to the needy, saying, this was as "extension of the basic human rights" that one accords to citizens.

The Union minister also said peaceful co-existence and 'ahimsa' have been the ethos of India.

"We are the most tolerant people on earth. We never discriminated against religions. We respect all gods, that is why we have a pantheon of gods. We don't believe in conversions," he said.

"We are the religion that does not believe in conversions. It not like other religions where people behead other people just because someone did not convert... We are different because we are evolved," he added.

Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad had hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said on Wednesday that the murder was meant to spread terror. Information has also surfaced that the killers have contacts aborad, he said.

Prominent Muslim organisations have condemned the killing, calling it "un-Islamic" and asserting that no person has the right to take law into one's hands.

