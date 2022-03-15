Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 15 (PTI) Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday snubbed the the LDF government by boycotting the powerpoint presentation organised by it on the features of the SilverLine project due to the lack of "clear answers" from the latter to their queries in the state Assembly regarding the semi-high speed rail corridor.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, at the culmination of an over two-hour long discussion in the Assembly on the project on Monday, had said that there would be a presentation on the issue on Tuesday evening for the MLAs and any other concerns they may have, can be addressed then.

However, on Tuesday evening, when the presentation commenced, not a single member of the UDF was present.

Congress MLAs from Palakkad and Angamaly, Shafi Parambil and Roji M John, respectively, told PTI that the UDF boycotted the presentation as the LDF had allegedly not provided clear answers to the issues raised by the opposition during the discussion in the assembly on the project.

"Why are they reluctant to do that? Anybody can say anything outside the assembly. That has no sanctity. All the explanations and clarifications have to be made in the House," John said.

Parambil said, "UDF is never against development of the state. We are seeking a better alternative. The current project proposed by the LDF government is not an ideal one and the government failed to satisfy the demands of the people. That is why we boycotted today's presentation."

The over one-hour long presentation conducted in the evening discussed the features of the project, the surveys carried out in relation to it, its financial aspects, among others.

Earlier in the day, there were protests in some parts of Kerala against the laying of survey stones in relation to the project with the public trying to block the process.

At one place in Alappuzha district, the public burnt tyres and threatened to commit suicide by jumping into the flames in order to prevent the laying of stones in or near their properties.

The Kerala government's ambitious SilverLine project, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours, is being opposed by the opposition Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that it was "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state.

The 530-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod would be developed by K-Rail -- a joint venture of the Kerala government and the Railway Ministry for developing railway infrastructure in the southern state.

Starting from the state capital, SilverLine trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.

