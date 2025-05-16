Jammu, May 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday registered a case against a teacher and a contractor for alleged misappropriation of funds and use of substandard materials in the construction of a school building in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, an official said.

The case was filed by the ACB in Udhampur under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Sajjad Hussain, then in-charge headmaster of Government Middle School Jandreli in Reasi, contractor Abdul Aziz and others, the ACB official said.

The ACB launched an inquiry following a report from the Director of School Education in Jammu, which alleged misappropriation of funds and poor quality construction under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme.

The investigation revealed that funds amounting to Rs 11.50 lakh were released in 2016-17 for the construction of the school building. In coordination with Aziz, Hussain carried out the construction without following proper norms and procedures, they said.

A site inspection by the ACB's engineering wing found serious flaws in the building, including cracks in slabs and beams, incomplete electric work, poor flooring and missing fixtures such as doors and windows, they said.

It also found irregularities in financial records and payments, they said.

The bureau estimated financial losses to the government due to the substandard work and procedural violations.

The officials said Hussain had abused his official position to benefit the contractor and others, resulting in personal gains.

Further investigation is underway.

