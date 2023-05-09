New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the grievance redressal index, an official statement issued said on Tuesday.

The index is part of the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) monthly report for April 2023 released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The report provides a detailed analysis of the types and categories of public grievances and the nature of disposal.

"Disposal of grievances in the central secretariat has been on an upward trend with the pendency on its downward trend," the statement said.

The progress for April 2023 indicates 1,06,847 grievances redressed by central ministries and departments with an average disposal time of 17 days/grievance and a pendency level of 67,932 cases in the central secretariat, it said.

"Unique Identification Authority of India and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within Group A for April 2023. The Department of Financial Services (Pension Reforms) and NITI Aayog are the top performers in the grievance redressal index within Group B for April 2023," the statement said.

The grievance redressal index has been developed to assist the ministries and departments to review and streamline their grievance redressal system and have a comparative assessment with other ministries/departments.

Ministries and departments getting 1,500 and more grievances are categorised into Group A whereas those receiving less than 1,500 are under Group B category.

"For central ministries/departments, 4,386 grievances have received the rating of excellent and very good, directly from the citizens, in the feedbacks collected by the BSNL call centre from 1st April to 30, 2023," the statement said.

