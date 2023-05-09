New Delhi, May 9: Minister for IT and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the tech giant's headquarters in the US, and the two discussed India stack and 'Make in India' programme.

Vaishnaw, on Tuesday, tweeted about his meeting with Google top honcho.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai in US

Met @sundarpichai at the @Google HQ. Good discussion on India Stack and Make in India program. pic.twitter.com/Ul36NFA0CG — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 9, 2023

