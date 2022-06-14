Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], June 14 (ANI): A City Patrol Unit (CPU) personnel saved a child's life after the toddler fell off the mother's lap from an e-rickshaw.

Sundar Sharma did not care for his own life and was seen immediately rushing to get hold of the child amid trails of traffic-filled road.

Also Read | Congress Protest: 26 MPs, 5 MLAs Among 459 Detained During Protest March, Says Delhi Police.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera where the child fell off the lap of her mother who was sitting on an e-rickshaw.

"He was on duty at Cheema Chauraha. An e-rickshaw took a very sharp turn due to which a woman on it dropped her child. The child fell in front of a bus. Without caring for his life, Sundar signalled the bus to stop, ran, picked her up," said Circle Officer (CO) City on Monday.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Internet Services Suspended in 4 Tehsils of Bharatpur As Reservation Issue Rages Again.

The toddler was later handed over to her mother, the officials added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)