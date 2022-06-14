New Delhi, June 13: As many as 459 Congress partymen, including 26 MPs and 5 legislators from different state Assemblies, were on Monday detained during Congress' protest march in the national capital against the summon issued to Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald case, a police officer said.

"15 members of Lok Sabha, including leader of opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, 11 members of Rajya Sabha, including KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge, five MLAs of different state Assemblies and other functionaries/workers of the Congress were among the total 459 detained in New Delhi for not following lawful directions of police for maintenance of law & order," said Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The Congress had planned to carry out a march in the wake of its leader Rahul Gandhi's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate's office on Monday. The ED had summoned Rahul Gandhi on Monday and party chief Sonia Gandhi on June 23 in connection with the National Herald case for alleged misappropriation funds. National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Appears Before ED for Questioning; Here's All About The Money Laundering Case.

The district police did not grant permission for the protest in view of the prevailing circumstances. The Special CP said the Secretary, AICC, in a letter addressed to the police had categorically assured that the gathering will not accompany VIPs to the ED office but as soon as Rahul Gandhi left for the ED office, many Congress leaders along with workers and functionaries started proceeding along with him in the form of a procession.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that he was manhandled by the police. Senior congress leader P. Chidambaram also alleged that he was manhandled by the cops.

"When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days. I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow," Chidambaram tweeted.

