Gairsain (Uttarakhand), Mar 13 (PTI) Days after a professor was arrested in Uttarakhand for his indecent remarks on the Bhotia tribe, a Congress MLA turned up at the state Assembly on Monday in the traditional attire worn by the tribeswomen.

Congress MLA from Haridwar (rural) Anupama Rawat said she had worn the traditional clothes of Bhotia women in protest against indecent remarks made by a professor in an article.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Delhi: My Children Were Innocent, Says Mother of Boys Killed in Stray Dog Attack.

"I am with the Bhotia women. This is my way of expressing solidarity with them and protest the remarks," Rawat, who is the daughter of former chief minister Harish Rawat, told PTI.

Wearing their traditional clothes, members of the Bhotia tribe, mostly women, had staged a protest at Chamoli district headquarters in Gopeshwar on March 4 demanding the arrest of the professor named Bhagwati Prasad Purohit.

Also Read | Torrent Investments Moves Supreme Court Against National Company Law Appellate Tribunal Decision.

The professor was arrested when he came to visit his home in Gopeshwar on Holi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)