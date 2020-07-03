Dehradun, July 3 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Friday constituted a committee to provide technical inputs for containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The panel will provide inputs to the government on a range of areas, including risk factors associated with COVID-19 transmission, causal analysis of COVID-19 deaths, in-depth data analyses on socio-demographic profile, testing patterns, co-morbidities and risk factors, an official release here said.

In addition to this, the committee will also analyse the best practices adopted in other states and in the world besides looking at published studies and suggesting actionable points.

The committee will be headed by Devrat Roy who is Head of the Department of community medicine at Govt Doon Medical College. It will have five members, including Sadhna Awasthi of Govt Medical College, Haldwani, Amit Singh of Govt Medical College, Almora, Ajit Kumar of Govt Medical College, Shrinagar and WHO representative Vikas Sharma.

The chief operation officer of the state's COVID-19 control room shall be responsible for providing all the available data to committee members by Friday every week.

The panel can also take data from the chief medical officer of every district.

