New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): A special flight of Air India AI-1943 landed at Bucharest in Romania for the evacuation of stranded Indians in Ukraine on Saturday morning.

This is the first special flight that is travelling through another route after the air route to Ukraine was shut down.

Also Read | Ponzi Scheme: Gujarat Woman Held by Delhi Police for Duping Around 700 People for Over Rs 4 Crore.

The 787 Dreamliner has the capacity to carry 250 passengers and it is expected that at least as many will be brought back to India.

The government is expected to operate such flights to neighbouring countries of Ukraine in order to evacuate stranded Indians in the country.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Rahul Gandhi Urges Centre to ‘Execute Urgent Evacuation’ to Bring Back Indians Stranded in Ukraine.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)