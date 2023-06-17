Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): The efforts made by the Yogi government to enhance healthcare facilities in the state are receiving recognition at the international level as well, as per an official release.

A senior member of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) team recently praised the hospital's management during an inspection visit to the District Women's Hospital in Varanasi, an official release said.

Haoliang Xu, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, said in his message that he was very pleased to visit the District Women's Hospital in Varanasi and witness the functioning of the eVin system, it added.

Xu said, "It is encouraging to see how the hospital administration, doctors, and all staff are using the eVin system to improve people's lives with great dedication."

Notably, the international team from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), led by Holiang Xu, inspected the Vaccine Cold Chain Point located at the District Women's Hospital on Tuesday. During this visit, the team gathered complete information about the eVin system designed for the temperature, maintenance, and management of the vaccine. (ANI)

