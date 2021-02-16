Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Satya S Tripathi on Monday called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office.

The Chief Minister welcomed Tripathi with a shawl and presented a memento.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister said the state government has been working to promote natural and organic farming and also to provide marketing facilities to them. He said steps were taken to provide training to farmers through custom hiring centers in YSR Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Regarding the waste to wealth concept, Tripathi said that the latest technology is available to segregate electronic waste from plastic waste through e-clusters. The Chief Minister explained the necessity for recycling food processing waste and said the officials of the concerned government departments should take move forward in this regard.

"They also discussed the necessity to achieve carbon neutrality through natural farming," stated the press release by the state government.

Stating that the state government was ready to provide full support to the United Nations and also to work with it, Reddy stressed that partnership agreements with global organisations would benefit the state and change the lives of the people, providing international marketing facilities for organic products would also benefit small and marginal farmers.

Tripathi told the Chief Minister that he was confident that the welfare schemes being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh Government such as YSR Rytu Bharosa, Cheyuta and Asara, would bring change in the lives of the people and bring about sustainable development.

He congratulated Reddy for promoting organic farming and said Andhra Pradesh has become a role model for other states and countries through it. (ANI)

