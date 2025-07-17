Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a series of surprise raids across Telangana on Thursday, seizing unaccounted cash and uncovering widespread irregularities at three sub-registrar offices, ACB officials said.

The largest recovery came from the Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) in Bibinagar, Nalgonda district, where Rs 61,430 unaccounted money was recovered. Similar raids at Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and Sadashivapet in Medak district yielded Rs 30,900 and Rs 5,550, respectively.

According to an official ACB statement," Today, i.e. on 17-07-2025, surprise checks were conducted by ACB Telangana at Sub Registrar office Bibi nagar, Nalgonda Dist, Sub Registrar office, Sadashivapet Medak Dist, and Sub Registrar office, Jadcherla, Mahaboob nagar Dist."

At Bibinagar, officials found 12 unauthorised private agents/document writers operating within the premises, along with 93 registered documents that had not been dispatched, but were still in the custody of SRO staff. The CCTV cameras were found to be non-functional, and several government registers were either missing or poorly maintained.

At the Jadcherla office, a similar situation was observed. Eleven unauthorised agents were found operating on-site, and 20 registered documents that should have been dispatched were found with the office staff. The authorities noted the lack of proper record maintenance.

At Sadashivapet, the raid revealed nine unauthorised agents on the premises. A total of 39 undispatched registered documents were recovered, and CCTV systems were again found to be non-functional. Officials also flagged discrepancies in the staff's reported personal cash versus what was recorded, along with other procedural irregularities.

The raids are part of the ACB's continued efforts to underline irregularities in government departments and ensure transparency in public service delivery. (ANI)

