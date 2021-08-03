New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Reiterating Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's demand for probe in Pegasus spyware scandal, Janata Dal (United)'s leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said an unbiased investigation will help in clearing people's doubts.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said the unbiased probe will also help in getting the situation in the ruling alliance's favour.

"There are good and bad aspects of new technologies, in which spying is one aspect. According to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, things should be cleared, and all aspects should be brought to light. For that, a probe is needed...As a friendly party, it's our advice that there should be a probe to clear things. After the probe, the proceedings of Parliament can also be carried out without hindrance," he said.

Asked if BJP is avoiding the investigation, the JD(U) leader said, "Neither the Prime Minister is scared, nor we are. But, we believe that an unbiased probe will help us get a situation in our favour."

On the question of trouble between coalition partners of the Bihar government, Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar is an experienced Chief Minister who knows how to lead a coalition government."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of Janta Dal (United) leader on Monday demanded an investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal.

"A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed (in Parliament). People (Opposition) have been reiterating (for talks) for so many days, it should be done," Kumar said today when asked if the matter should be investigated.

While Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the central government pressing it to conduct a discussion on the issue in Parliament, this is the first time that an ally of the BJP has demanded an investigation into the scandal. JD(U) is a coalition partner of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. (ANI)

