Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced 'Unboxing BLR Habba' to conserve and promote the rich art and culture of Bengaluru on Thursday.

Speaking at the event to announce the 'BLR Habba', Shivakumar said, "Bengaluru is not just about technology; it has a very rich legacy of heritage, culture, and environment. It is our responsibility to upkeep this tradition".

He also released the 'Unboxing BLR Habba' book on the occasion.

Taking part in the event held at Krishna, the Chief Minister's home office, he said BLR Habba must be used as a platform to preserve, conserve, and promote Bengaluru's rich culture.

"Bengaluru has several age-old traditions, such as Karaga, Kadlekai Parishe, etc., and they are well documented by historians. Hundreds of organisations have come forward to take part in this fest. We extend all possible support from the government," said Shivakumar.

He emphasised the need to tell the world about Bengaluru's cuisine, art, culture, music and festivals.

The Karnataka Deputy CM further said, "In Kanakapura, we have been celebrating 'Kanakothsava' for a long time. Lakhs of people participate in this event, and over 50,000 households draw rangolis. We would like to make BLR Habba a grand success."

Shivakumar, during his speech, highlighted that it is important that several government agencies, such as the Police, BMRCL, BMTC and BESCOM, work together with other agencies and the people to make this a grand success.

He also called upon to hold a series of meetings to chalk out details of the BLR Habba.

As part of BLR Habba, more than 300 events will take place in over 45 locations in Bengaluru city from December 1 to 11.

The BLR Habba will be celebrated in the first fortnight of December every year from now on and the programmes in it will be based on twelve different themes, including art, literature, heritage, culture, technology, environment, dance, music, and theatre.

The fest will be aimed at promoting Bengaluru as a brand to the outside world.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge, UnBoxing Bengaluru Foundation Cofounder Prashanth Prakash and Director of BLR Habba V Ravichander were also present at the event. (ANI)

