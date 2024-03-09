Jaipur, Mar 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday said under the concept of 'Viksit Bharat', everyone should play an effective role in national development while preserving the country's abundant cultural wealth, human resource and heritage.

Human values should not be neglected in the process of development, he said while addressing the 'Rising Rajasthan: The Socio-Cultural Flagship of Amritkal-Bharatvarsh 2047' programme here.

The governor also called on people to work for the social and cultural prosperity of the country under the "Viksit Bharat (a developed India)" concept.

"Under the concept of 'Viksit Bharat', everyone should play an effective role in the national development by preserving its abundant cultural wealth, human resources and heritage," Mishra said, noting that Rajasthan is a culturally and socially rich state.

People should work as a collective and set development goals while keeping the nation paramount and promoting feelings of cultural harmony, he said.

"There should be industrial development but care should also be taken that it does not disturb the ecological balance," he said.

