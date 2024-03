Bijnor (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A man here allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old brother-in-law for marrying his sister disregarding the caste difference, police said on Saturday.

Brajesh, the victim, was a native of Mirpur Khadar village under Chandpur Police Station jurisdiction.

Brajesh belonged to a Scheduled Caste and had married Divya, a Saini, a year ago, because of which there had been tension between their families, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On Friday night, Divya's brother Lavsit, who was accompanied by several accomplices, shot Brajesh twice in the village market, he said.

Seven people have been booked in the matter and Lavsit has been arrested.

Search is on for the remaining accused, the SP said.

