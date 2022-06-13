Visual of demolition drive carried out by Prayagraj Development Authority on Sunday (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Uneasy calm prevails in Prayagraj city a day after the residence of Javed Mohammad, an accused in Prayagraj clashes, was demolished by the authorities.

Mohammad Javed alias Javed Pump has been identified as the main conspirator behind the violence.

Also Read | #WATCH Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Oath as a Member of the State … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

Fresh visuals of today depict people walking in the streets amid the deployment of heavy security.

Speaking to ANI, a local police constable said, "The atmosphere is peaceful in Prayagraj after violence hit on June 10. On June 12, the house of the main conspirator Javed Pump was demolished. The identification of the people involved in violence is on."

Also Read | National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi Appears Before ED for Questioning; Here’s All About The Money Laundering Case.

He added that the people are afraid of the district administration due to the public demolition of houses. The atmosphere in the whole area is calm but tense, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) issued a demolition notice at his residence, asking him to vacate the house by 11 am today as it is "illegally constructed".

Posters and flags were taken out of the residence of Prayagraj violence accused Javed Ahmed, during the demolition drive.

Protests erupted in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal over the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal.

Uttar Pradesh Police have detained the "mastermind" of the violent protest which broke out in Prayagraj after Friday prayers on 10 June.

Names of people linked with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have surfaced, said Prayagraj Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar, adding that there could be more masterminds.

"Mastermind Javed Ahmed detained, there could be more masterminds...The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at the police and administration. A case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action will be taken under Gangster Act and the NSA," he told reporters here.

"Names of some people from AIMIM have surfaced, we are gathering evidence against them," Kumar said.

The SSP said that there are 70 others who are named as accused and over 5,000 people unnamed in the violence. "Action will be taken under the Gangster Act and NSA," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)