Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) UNICEF is working with the West Bengal government to provide treatment to children with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as juvenile diabetes, an official said on Saturday.

Juvenile diabetes, also known as Type 1 diabetes, is caused when a child's body destroys cells in the pancreas that produce insulin to keep blood sugar levels stable. As a result, the children have to inject insulin several times a day.

"UNICEF is collaborating with West Bengal's health and family welfare department and IPGEMR and SSKM Hospital to develop a primary health care (PHC) oriented model for prevention and control of NCDs in children through strengthening of community and primary healthcare systems and provisions," Dr Monjur Hossain, chief of UNICEF in West Bengal, said at a programme organised by the West Bengal Academy of Paediatrics.

Monjur, a former pediatric practitioner, said he held meetings with experts at IPGMER & SSKM Hospital and visited the laboratories, clinics, and other facilities to take stock of juvenile diabetes treatment and care in the state.

UNICEF also joined hands with the West Bengal Academy of Paediatrics to support the health and family welfare department and district health authorities to take the treatment to all districts, the organisation said in a statement.

"As the first step, UNICEF plans to train healthcare providers like medical officers, staff nurses, ANMs, ASHA workers, and community health officers on juvenile diabetes and other childhood non-communicable diseases (NCDs). It will help in the identification and referral of more children to the NCD clinics," Dr. Vandana Bhatia, health specialist of UNICEF, said.

Now, five district hospitals in Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman, and SSKM Hospital have NCD clinics to address Type 1 diabetes, and nearly 600 children are being treated annually. Another 10 district hospitals have received the government's approval for starting the clinics, and later the facility will be extended across the state.

Monjur said UNICEF's goal is to make treatment and care for NCDs in children more easily and equitably accessible to everyone in society, ensuring that "no child is left behind."

He also mentioned that UNICEF officials held meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and principal secretary of the health and family welfare department early this year, praising the state's initiative to manage diabetes in children and promising greater collaboration to scale up the prevention and control of NCDs in kids.

"To bring healthcare services for juvenile diabetes at the village level, the frontline health staff needs to be trained, as most of these children are remaining undiagnosed now. From symptoms - such as a child complaining of extreme thirst, frequent urine urge, thinning down, and extreme tiredness - they should refer these children to the clinics and save their lives," Dr. Sujoy Ghosh, professor of endocrinology and metabolism at IPGMER/SSKM Hospital, said.

According to data available with the Young Diabetic Registry of India, "five out of one lakh children suffer from juvenile diabetes in the country.

"With the changing behaviourial pattern and consumption of junk food by young adults and children, there is a growing endemicity of non-communicable diseases among them across the country," Dr. L Swasticharan, additional DDG & director (EMR) of the Union Health Ministry, said in a video conference at the programme.

This was also echoed by Shikha Vardhan, ADG NP-NCE of the health ministry in her speech, the statement said.

Praising the initiative of the West Bengal government, Dr. Vivek Virendra Singh, chief of health in UNICEF India country office, said the state's model of Type 1 diabetes care will be spread across the country.

Dr. Nitai Mandal, deputy director of NCD at the state health department, told the doctors present that the state government has been scaling up healthcare services for NCDs across the state.

Dr. GV Basavaraja, president of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, highlighted the high number of people suffering from non-communicable diseases in India and urged the doctors to extend all necessary help to the patients.

