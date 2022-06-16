New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Department of School Education and Literacy of the Union Ministry of Education welcomed the Government of India's initiative to induct young men and women into the armed forces through 'Agnipath', to develop a vibrant defence force and disciplined skilled youth with military ethos in civil society, the Union Ministry of Education informed on Thursday.

"To support this initiative, the Department of School Education and Literacy-- through its autonomous institution National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)-- is instituting a special programme in consultation with the Defence Authorities to enable the Agniveers, who have passed 10th class, to further their education and obtain a 12th class passing certificate by developing customized courses that are not only current but also very relevant to their area of services," said the ministry in an official statement.

According to the Education Ministry, "Open schooling system of NIOS is extremely user-friendly and is accessible to everyone, anywhere and at any time as it opens the doors for all Agniveers under the Agnipath Scheme."

It further said, "this certificate is recognised for both employment and higher education purposes in the whole country. This will benefit the Agniveers to gain adequate educational qualification and skills to take up a productive role in the society later in life. This special programme of NIOS will facilitate enrolment, development of courses, student support, provision of self-learning material, accreditation of study centres, personal contact programme, evaluation and certification."

The Union Ministry of Defence on Tuesday unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme. This is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors in the Armed forces of the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took to Twitter on Thursday stating, "The customised programme by @niostwit (NIOS) will be relevant to the spirit of the Agnipath scheme. This certificate will equip Agniveers with relevant knowledge and skills and enable them to pursue jobs and higher education across India."

"@EduMinOfIndia (The Education Ministry of India) is committed to support the Agnipath scheme. Best of our talent in the best of our services is a matter of pride and a win-win for all," Pradhan said in another tweet.

According to the ministry, it is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces. Under the said scheme, young persons will be provided with an opportunity to serve in the armed forces as 'Agniveer'.

The recruitment scheme will provide an opportunity for the youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces for a period of 4 years including, the training period. Agniveers shall be recruited between the ages of 17.5 to 21 years. Anyone who has passed class 10th or 12th can apply for the recruitment. (ANI)

