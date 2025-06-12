Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived on Thursday evening at the site of the London-bound Air India aircraft crash in Ahmedabad to take stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

The Union Home Minister was accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

The London-bound flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport this afternoon, and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad. As per DGCA, the crash occurred at approximately 1:30 PM IST.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed that one survivor has been found in the deadly crash of an Air India plane after it rammed into a nearby doctors' hostel shortly after takeoff.

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Malik said, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. He has been in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

After the crash, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deployed around 150 personnel to assist in the ongoing rescue and relief operations following the crash.

According to a statement by the CRPF, troops from the 100 Battalion of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), along with personnel from the CRPF's Group Centre in Gandhinagar, have been sent to the crash site to support efforts on the ground.

The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

As per Air India, among the 230 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 British nationals, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the AI171 flight to Gatwick in London. (ANI)

