New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister.

"On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, a symbol of national unity, integrity, and the empowerment of farmers, on behalf of a grateful nation. Sardar Sahab strengthened the unity and security of the country by integrating the princely states and advanced the nation toward self-employment and self-reliance by connecting farmers, backward classes, and the deprived with cooperatives. His firm belief was that the axis of the country's development lies in the prosperity of farmers. He remained dedicated throughout his life to the welfare of farmers and the protection of their rights. It is the duty of every patriot to safeguard the nation that Sardar Sahab built, bound by the principles of justice and unity," the Home Minister posted on X.

On this occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also paid tribute at the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. In a post on X, he praised Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a key figure in India's integration. On the eve of Sardar Vallabhai Patel's 150th Jayanti, a special coin and stamp were issued in his honour.

"India pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th Jayanti. He was the driving force behind India's integration, thus shaping our nation's destiny in its formative years. His unwavering commitment to national integrity, good governance and public service continues to inspire generations. We also reaffirm our collective resolve to uphold his vision of a united, strong and self-reliant India," said PM Modi on X.

President Droupadi Murmu paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, celebrated as National Unity Day and recalled his immense contributions towards unifying the nation.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens. Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader, and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage, and adept leadership."

Adding further, she said, "His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India."

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, also known as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, is celebrated nationwide with great fervour on October 31 to honour the great leader and one of India's most courageous freedom fighters.

The iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat, standing at 182 meters in height, is built in honour of Sardar Patel. It is the world's tallest statue. Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nandia, Gujarat. Also known as the "Iron Man of India", he was the nation's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. He is widely recognised for his pivotal role in the integration of over 560 princely states and the Indian Union after Independence. His leadership ensured that India emerged as a unified and dignified nation during the direst time. (ANI)

