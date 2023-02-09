New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the Digital Payments Utsav on Thursday in New Delhi.

"As India celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 'G20 Presidency', MeitY endeavours to increase the access to easy and convenient digital payment solutions to all citizens, with particular focus on inclusion of the hard-to-reach geography and population, including small merchants and street vendors. Accordingly, a comprehensive campaign "Digital Payments Utsav" planned from February 9 to October 9, 2023, in coordination with all stakeholders for the promotion of Digital Payments across the country, with a particular focus on G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) event cities, namely Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Gaganyaan: ISRO Conducts Initial Trials of Human Space Mission Crew Module Recovery in Kochi.

The event will see the release of a G20 co-branded QR code, the release of a Coffee Table Book showcasing India's journey of global leadership in digital payments and digital inclusion, the launch of innovative products from various banks that makes digital payments simplified and easy to use, flag off of Digital Payment Sandesh Yatra with the aim to make citizens aware about various digital payments solutions and sensitise them about security and safety of digital payments, and DigiDhan awards for top-performing banks in digital payments space.

According to the ministry, the launch will also highlight how Digital payments ensure financial inclusion and empower small merchants, street vendors and common people of the country. "The Digital Payment Utsav will also be an opportunity to make digital payments as 'whole of Government' initiatives in its true spirit with active participation from other central ministries," it added.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey, Syria: Kerala Government Announces Rs 10 Crore Relief Package for Quake-hit Turkey, Syria.

The broader mandate of MeitY is to work towards the transformation of India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy and generate self-reliance for the country in the field of technology and communication.

"A series of events/initiatives will be held during the entire duration of Digital Payments Utsav that will showcase India's journey of digital transformation. The event will conclude with the presentation of awards to bankers and fintech companies in different categories for outstanding performance, flag off Digital Payments Sandesh Yatra and closing remarks by the Economic Adviser and Group Coordinator, MeitY," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)