Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Sunday.

Commending the university's infrastructure and other facilities, the Union Minister tweeted, "Due to visionary steps taken by then CM of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, India has not only the 1st School of Law, Forensic Justice and Policy Studies at NFSU, Gandhinagar but first of its kind in the world!"

Also Read | Cyclone Gulab: 2 Fishermen from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam Dead, One Missing After Boat Capsizes in Bay of Bengal.

Rijiju mentioned that judiciary, executive and legislature are different organs but work together for the country as a whole.

The event was also attended by Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and many other state ministers. (ANI)

Also Read | Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s Smartphones To Be Launched in India Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)