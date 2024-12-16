New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah offered his condolences on Monday over the demise of the tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Taking to social media X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote in his post that Hussain crafted masterpieces that transcended the borders of language and culture.

"A rhythm fell silent today. Pained by the demise of the tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. Blessed with musical genius, Hussain Ji crafted masterpieces that transcended the borders of language and culture by evoking the emotions behind rhythms. His music will remain as a thread that unites humanity," the post read.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his deep sorrow over Hussain's passing.

Taking to social media X, Modi in a post, described Hussain as a genius who revolutionised Indian classical music, bringing the tabla to global recognition.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary tabla maestro, Ustad Zakir Hussain Ji. He will be remembered as a true genius who revolutionized the world of Indian classical music. He also brought the tabla to the global stage, captivating millions with his unparalleled rhythm. Through this, he seamlessly blended Indian classical traditions with global music, thus becoming an icon of cultural unity," the post read.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that Hussain's iconic performances and soulful compositions would continue to inspire generations of music lovers and musicians.

"His iconic performances and soulful compositions will contribute to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the global music community," the post further read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also expressed his condolences over Hussain's death.

Taking to X, Rajnath Singh in his post paid tribute to Hussain, stating that he had left an indelible mark on the world of classical music.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of Ustad Zakir Hussain, who left an indelible mark on the world of classical music. Zakir Hussain who made playing the tabla his way of life, gave Indian music a reputation all over the world with the swara and dhamaka of his art," Singh wrote.

Further in his post, the Defence Minister described Hussian's demise as an irreparable loss for the world of art and music.

"His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of art and music. My condolences are with his family and fans in this hour of grief," the post further read.

Ustad Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15 in San Fransisco, USA, at the age of 73.

The cause of the death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family. (ANI)

